Which type of receivable requires each executive department and agency to evaluate the creditworthiness of an individual before extending credit?
A
Loans Receivable
B
Notes Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business or entity by customers or other parties. They are classified into different types based on the nature of the transaction.
Identify the types of receivables mentioned in the problem: Loans Receivable, Notes Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Accounts Receivable. Each type has specific characteristics and requirements.
Focus on the requirement to evaluate creditworthiness: This process involves assessing the ability of an individual or entity to repay the debt. It is typically associated with receivables that involve a formal credit extension or loan agreement.
Analyze each type of receivable: Loans Receivable and Notes Receivable often require creditworthiness evaluation because they involve formal agreements and significant financial risk. Interest Receivable and Accounts Receivable generally do not require such evaluation as they arise from existing agreements or transactions.
Conclude that the type of receivable requiring creditworthiness evaluation is Loans Receivable and Notes Receivable, as these involve extending credit based on the individual's financial reliability.
