What is value added and how is it calculated? Value added refers to:
The total amount of assets owned by a company minus its liabilities.
The sum of all expenses incurred during a period.
The profit earned after deducting all operating expenses from gross profit.
The difference between a company's sales revenue and the cost of goods and services purchased from external suppliers.
Understand the concept of value added: Value added represents the economic value a company creates by transforming inputs into outputs. It is calculated as the difference between the company's sales revenue and the cost of goods and services purchased from external suppliers.
Identify the sales revenue: Sales revenue is the total income generated from selling goods or services during a specific period. This figure is typically found on the income statement.
Determine the cost of goods and services purchased from external suppliers: These costs include expenses for raw materials, outsourced services, and other inputs acquired from outside the company. These are not internal costs like wages or depreciation.
Subtract the cost of goods and services purchased from external suppliers from the sales revenue: This calculation isolates the value added by the company through its operations and internal processes.
Interpret the result: The value added figure reflects the contribution of the company to the economy, including its ability to generate profit, pay wages, and invest in future growth.
