Assets equal the sum of Liabilities and Equity ($\text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity}$)
C
Liabilities equal Assets minus Equity
D
Equity equals Liabilities plus Assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation is the cornerstone of the balance sheet and ensures it balances.
Recognize that the balance sheet represents a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing what the company owns (Assets), owes (Liabilities), and the residual interest (Equity).
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct answer aligns with the fundamental accounting equation, which states that Assets equal the sum of Liabilities and Equity.
Eliminate incorrect options by comparing them to the accounting equation. For example, 'Revenues equal Expenses' pertains to the income statement, not the balance sheet, and 'Equity equals Liabilities plus Assets' contradicts the accounting equation.
Conclude that the balance sheet balances when Assets = Liabilities + Equity, as this equation ensures the financial position is accurately represented.
