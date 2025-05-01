Which of the following is NOT true about the fundamental accounting equation?
A
It must always remain in balance for accurate financial reporting.
B
It can be rearranged as Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
C
It states that Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
D
It allows assets to exceed the sum of liabilities and equity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting and ensures that a company's financial statements are balanced.
Recognize that the equation can be rearranged algebraically to express Equity as Equity = Assets - Liabilities. This rearrangement is valid and commonly used to analyze the financial position of a company.
Note that the equation must always remain in balance for accurate financial reporting. This is a key principle of accounting and ensures that every transaction is properly recorded.
Evaluate the statement 'It allows assets to exceed the sum of liabilities and equity.' This is NOT true because the fundamental accounting equation inherently requires that the sum of liabilities and equity equals assets. Any deviation would indicate an error in the accounting records.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that contradicts the fundamental accounting equation, which is 'It allows assets to exceed the sum of liabilities and equity.'
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian