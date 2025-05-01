Which of the following is NOT a balance sheet account?
A
Retained Earnings
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Sales Revenue
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a balance sheet. A balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Step 2: Identify the types of accounts that appear on a balance sheet. These include asset accounts (e.g., Accounts Receivable, Prepaid Expenses), liability accounts, and equity accounts (e.g., Retained Earnings).
Step 3: Recognize that Sales Revenue is part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Revenue accounts are used to report income earned during a specific period and are not included in the balance sheet.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the types of accounts on a balance sheet. Retained Earnings, Accounts Receivable, and Prepaid Expenses are all balance sheet accounts, while Sales Revenue is not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Sales Revenue, as it does not belong to the balance sheet but rather the income statement.
Watch next
Master Classified Balance Sheet Components with a bite sized video explanation from Brian