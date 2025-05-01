Which of the following is NOT a balance sheet account?
A
Inventory
B
Accounts Payable
C
Service Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a balance sheet: A balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It includes accounts that represent these categories.
Identify the accounts listed in the problem: Inventory, Accounts Payable, Service Revenue, and Accounts Receivable.
Classify each account: Inventory and Accounts Receivable are asset accounts, Accounts Payable is a liability account, and Service Revenue is a revenue account.
Recognize that revenue accounts are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Service Revenue is used to report income earned during a period, which is not included in the balance sheet.
Conclude that Service Revenue is NOT a balance sheet account because it belongs to the income statement, while the other accounts listed are part of the balance sheet.
