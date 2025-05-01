How are liabilities usually classified on a classified balance sheet?
A
As accrued and deferred liabilities
B
As tangible and intangible liabilities
C
As operating and non-operating liabilities
D
As current liabilities and long-term liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into subcategories to provide a clearer financial picture.
Focus on liabilities: Liabilities represent obligations the company owes to external parties, such as creditors or suppliers.
Learn the classification criteria: Liabilities are typically divided into two main categories based on their due dates—current liabilities and long-term liabilities.
Define current liabilities: These are obligations expected to be settled within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer. Examples include accounts payable, short-term loans, and accrued expenses.
Define long-term liabilities: These are obligations that are not expected to be settled within one year or the operating cycle. Examples include bonds payable, long-term leases, and pension obligations.
