Selling additional services to clients beyond what they originally scheduled for a visit is called:
A
Cross-selling
B
Bundling
C
Discounting
D
Upselling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of upselling. Upselling refers to the practice of encouraging customers to purchase a more expensive item, upgrade, or add-on to their original purchase.
Step 2: Differentiate upselling from cross-selling. Cross-selling involves suggesting complementary products or services, while upselling focuses on enhancing the original purchase.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario provided in the problem. Selling additional services beyond what the client originally scheduled aligns with the definition of upselling, as it involves offering enhancements or upgrades.
Step 4: Compare the other options provided (Cross-selling, Bundling, Discounting) to ensure they do not match the scenario described. For example, bundling involves packaging multiple products or services together, and discounting refers to reducing the price.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Upselling' based on the explanation and comparison of terms.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian