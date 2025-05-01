Which of the following is a measure of how well a business generates cash flow?
A
Net Sales
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Operating Cash Flow
D
Gross Profit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Operating Cash Flow: Operating Cash Flow is a financial metric that measures the cash generated by a company's core business operations. It excludes cash flows from investing and financing activities, focusing solely on operational efficiency.
Compare Operating Cash Flow to other options: Net Sales, Accounts Receivable, and Gross Profit are important financial metrics, but they do not directly measure cash flow generation. Net Sales represents revenue, Accounts Receivable tracks money owed by customers, and Gross Profit reflects profitability before operating expenses.
Recognize why Operating Cash Flow is the correct answer: Operating Cash Flow provides insight into a company's ability to generate cash from its regular business activities, which is crucial for assessing liquidity and financial health.
Learn how Operating Cash Flow is calculated: The formula is typically: . This calculation adjusts net income for non-cash items and changes in current assets and liabilities.
Understand its importance: Operating Cash Flow is a key indicator of a company's ability to sustain operations, pay debts, and invest in growth without relying on external financing.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian