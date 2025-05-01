Which of the following is an advantage of accounting data?
A
It removes all subjectivity from financial decision-making.
B
It guarantees future profits for the business.
C
It provides a systematic record of financial transactions.
D
It eliminates the need for financial audits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of accounting data. Accounting data is used to systematically record, classify, and summarize financial transactions to provide useful information for decision-making.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Analyze each statement to determine its validity and relevance to the advantages of accounting data.
Step 3: Option 1: 'It removes all subjectivity from financial decision-making.' This is incorrect because accounting data provides objective information, but decision-making often involves subjective judgment based on the data.
Step 4: Option 2: 'It guarantees future profits for the business.' This is incorrect because accounting data does not predict or guarantee future outcomes; it only records past and current financial transactions.
Step 5: Option 3: 'It provides a systematic record of financial transactions.' This is correct because accounting data is designed to systematically record financial transactions, ensuring accuracy and reliability for analysis and reporting.
