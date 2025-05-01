Which of the following events increases the equity in a business?
A
The owner invests additional cash into the business
B
The business pays dividends to shareholders
C
The business purchases equipment with cash
D
The business incurs an operating loss
1
Understand the concept of equity: Equity represents the owner's residual interest in the assets of the business after deducting liabilities. It can increase through owner contributions or retained earnings.
Analyze the first option: 'The owner invests additional cash into the business.' This action increases equity because the owner's contribution adds to the capital account, which is part of equity.
Analyze the second option: 'The business pays dividends to shareholders.' Paying dividends reduces retained earnings, which is a component of equity, so this action decreases equity.
Analyze the third option: 'The business purchases equipment with cash.' This action does not directly affect equity because it involves exchanging one asset (cash) for another asset (equipment). Equity remains unchanged.
Analyze the fourth option: 'The business incurs an operating loss.' Operating losses reduce retained earnings, which decreases equity. Therefore, this action does not increase equity.
