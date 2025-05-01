Which of the following is NOT an activity within the sales and collection process?
A
Issuing invoices to customers
B
Paying suppliers for inventory
C
Receiving cash from customers
D
Recording sales revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sales and collection process. This process involves activities related to generating revenue and collecting payments from customers. It typically includes issuing invoices, recording sales revenue, and receiving cash from customers.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each activity is part of the sales and collection process or belongs to another process.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Issuing invoices to customers.' This is a key activity in the sales and collection process, as invoices are used to request payment for goods or services provided.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Receiving cash from customers.' This is also part of the sales and collection process, as it involves collecting payments for sales made.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Paying suppliers for inventory.' This activity is part of the purchasing process, not the sales and collection process. It involves managing expenses and accounts payable, which are separate from revenue generation activities.
