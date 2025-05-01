Why is it generally better to have a high credit score than a low one?
A
A high credit score can help you qualify for loans with lower interest rates.
B
A high credit score means you have more money in your bank account.
C
A high credit score guarantees you will never be denied a loan.
D
A high credit score allows you to avoid paying taxes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history. It helps lenders assess the risk of lending money to a borrower.
Recognize the benefits of a high credit score: A high credit score indicates that you are a reliable borrower, which can lead to better loan terms, such as lower interest rates, saving you money over time.
Clarify misconceptions: A high credit score does not guarantee loan approval, nor does it exempt you from paying taxes. It also does not directly increase the money in your bank account.
Focus on the correct answer: The primary advantage of a high credit score is qualifying for loans with lower interest rates, which can make borrowing more affordable.
Relate the concept to financial planning: Maintaining a high credit score is an essential part of personal financial management, as it can impact your ability to access credit and manage costs effectively.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian