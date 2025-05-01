Which of the following is typically NOT covered by a standard homeowner's insurance policy?
A
Vandalism
B
Fire damage
C
Theft of personal property
D
Damage from normal wear and tear
Step 1: Understand the scope of a standard homeowner's insurance policy. Typically, these policies cover unexpected events such as vandalism, fire damage, and theft of personal property. They are designed to protect against sudden and accidental losses.
Step 2: Recognize that homeowner's insurance does not cover predictable or inevitable occurrences. Damage from normal wear and tear is considered a natural part of property aging and maintenance, and it is not covered because it is not sudden or accidental.
Step 3: Compare the listed options (vandalism, fire damage, theft of personal property, and damage from normal wear and tear) to the typical coverage provided by homeowner's insurance policies.
Step 4: Identify that damage from normal wear and tear is excluded because it falls under routine maintenance and upkeep, which is the homeowner's responsibility.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Damage from normal wear and tear,' as it is not covered by a standard homeowner's insurance policy.
