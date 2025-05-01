Sales mix is the proportion of _____ for various products.
A
total sales revenue
B
units sold
C
cost of goods sold
D
each product's sales relative to total sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sales mix: Sales mix refers to the proportion of each product's sales relative to the total sales of all products. It is a way to analyze how different products contribute to overall revenue.
Identify the components involved: To calculate the sales mix, you need the sales revenue for each product and the total sales revenue for all products combined.
Set up the formula for sales mix: The formula is: Sales Mix (%) = (Sales Revenue of a Product / Total Sales Revenue) × 100.
Apply the formula to each product: Divide the sales revenue of each product by the total sales revenue, then multiply by 100 to express the result as a percentage.
Interpret the results: The calculated percentages will show the contribution of each product to the total sales revenue, helping in decision-making and performance analysis.
