Given the following pay methods, which would result in the highest earnings for one month on net sales of $73,620?A. 5% commission on net salesB. $2,500 monthly salary plus 2% commission on net salesC. $4,000 monthly salary with no commissionD. $1,000 monthly salary plus 4% commission on net sales
A
5% commission on net sales
B
$4,000 monthly salary with no commission
C
$1,000 monthly salary plus 4% commission on net sales
D
$2,500 monthly salary plus 2% commission on net sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the earnings for option A (5% commission on net sales). Use the formula: Earnings = Commission Rate × Net Sales. In MathML: .
Step 2: Calculate the earnings for option B ($2,500 monthly salary plus 2% commission on net sales). Use the formula: Earnings = Monthly Salary + (Commission Rate × Net Sales). In MathML: .
Step 3: Calculate the earnings for option C ($4,000 monthly salary with no commission). Since there is no commission, the earnings are simply the monthly salary. In MathML: .
Step 4: Calculate the earnings for option D ($1,000 monthly salary plus 4% commission on net sales). Use the formula: Earnings = Monthly Salary + (Commission Rate × Net Sales). In MathML: .
Step 5: Compare the calculated earnings from all four options (A, B, C, and D) to determine which one results in the highest earnings. The option with the highest value is the correct answer.
