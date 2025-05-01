In the context of net sales, buying a cheaper product sometimes can help you _____.
A
increase your sales returns and allowances
B
increase your gross profit margin
C
decrease your net sales
D
reduce your accounts receivable turnover
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales is calculated as gross sales minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual revenue earned from sales after accounting for these deductions.
Analyze the impact of buying a cheaper product: A cheaper product can reduce the cost of goods sold (COGS), which is a key component in calculating gross profit margin.
Recall the formula for gross profit margin: Gross profit margin is calculated as ((Net Sales - COGS) / Net Sales) × 100. Lowering COGS while maintaining net sales can increase the gross profit margin.
Consider the relationship between product cost and accounts receivable turnover: Buying a cheaper product does not directly affect accounts receivable turnover, which measures how efficiently a company collects receivables. It is calculated as Net Credit Sales / Average Accounts Receivable.
Conclude that buying a cheaper product can help increase the gross profit margin by reducing the cost of goods sold, while net sales remain unaffected.
