Which of the following is NOT a reason a business needs credit, as stated in the presentation?
A
To increase owner's personal wealth
B
To finance expansion
C
To purchase inventory
D
To manage cash flow gaps
Step 1: Understand the concept of business credit. Business credit refers to the ability of a company to borrow money or access financial resources to support its operations, growth, and other financial needs.
Step 2: Review the reasons businesses typically need credit. Common reasons include financing expansion, purchasing inventory, and managing cash flow gaps. These are essential for maintaining and growing the business.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'To increase owner's personal wealth.' This is not a legitimate reason for a business to need credit, as business credit is intended to support the operations and growth of the business, not to benefit the owner's personal finances.
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the question. Identify which reasons align with legitimate business needs and which do not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'To increase owner's personal wealth,' as it does not align with the purpose of business credit, which is focused on operational and financial needs of the business.
