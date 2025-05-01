Which of the following statements about factoring accounts is true?
A
Factoring is only used for inventory management purposes.
B
Factoring involves selling accounts receivable to a third party to obtain immediate cash.
C
Factoring is a method used to depreciate fixed assets over time.
D
Factoring increases the amount of accounts receivable reported on the balance sheet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factoring in financial accounting: Factoring is a financial transaction where a company sells its accounts receivable (amounts owed by customers) to a third party, known as a factor, at a discount in exchange for immediate cash.
Analyze the first statement: 'Factoring is only used for inventory management purposes.' This is incorrect because factoring is related to accounts receivable, not inventory management.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Factoring involves selling accounts receivable to a third party to obtain immediate cash.' This is correct because it accurately describes the purpose and process of factoring.
Review the third statement: 'Factoring is a method used to depreciate fixed assets over time.' This is incorrect because depreciation is a separate accounting concept related to allocating the cost of fixed assets over their useful life, not factoring.
Assess the fourth statement: 'Factoring increases the amount of accounts receivable reported on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because factoring reduces accounts receivable on the balance sheet, as the receivables are sold to a third party.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian