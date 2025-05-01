Which of the following business expenses is generally deductible for tax purposes?
A
Fines paid for violating the law
B
Capital expenditures for purchasing land
C
Employee salaries and wages
D
Personal living expenses of the owner
1
Understand the concept of tax-deductible expenses: Tax-deductible expenses are costs incurred by a business that can be subtracted from its taxable income, reducing the overall tax liability. These expenses must be ordinary, necessary, and directly related to the business operations.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Fines paid for violating the law are generally not deductible because they are penalties for illegal activities. Capital expenditures for purchasing land are not deductible as they are considered investments and are capitalized instead. Personal living expenses of the owner are not deductible because they are not business-related.
Focus on the correct answer: Employee salaries and wages are deductible because they are ordinary and necessary expenses directly related to the operation of the business. These payments are made to compensate employees for their work and are recognized as legitimate business expenses.
Review the IRS guidelines or relevant tax regulations: Tax laws often specify which expenses are deductible. Employee salaries and wages are explicitly mentioned as deductible under most tax codes, provided they are reasonable and properly documented.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: When determining whether an expense is deductible, always evaluate whether it is ordinary, necessary, and directly related to the business. Avoid including personal expenses, fines, or capital expenditures as deductible items.
