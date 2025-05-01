Which of the following is the best description of a limited partnership?
A
A business owned and operated by a single individual with unlimited liability.
B
A business structure where at least one partner has unlimited liability and at least one partner has limited liability.
C
A business structure where all partners share equal responsibility and liability.
D
A corporation where shareholders have limited liability and ownership is represented by shares of stock.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a limited partnership. A limited partnership is a business structure that includes two types of partners: general partners and limited partners.
Step 2: Clarify the roles of the partners. General partners manage the business and have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business. Limited partners contribute capital but have limited liability, meaning their risk is restricted to the amount they invested.
Step 3: Compare the description of a limited partnership to the options provided. The correct description should align with the definition of a limited partnership, emphasizing the distinction between general and limited partners.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, a business owned and operated by a single individual with unlimited liability describes a sole proprietorship, not a limited partnership. Similarly, a business structure where all partners share equal responsibility and liability describes a general partnership.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer. The description that matches the definition of a limited partnership is: 'A business structure where at least one partner has unlimited liability and at least one partner has limited liability.'
