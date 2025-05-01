Which of the following is an internal control procedure designed to protect cash receipts?
A
Allowing employees to deposit cash at their discretion
B
Segregation of duties so that the person receiving cash is different from the person recording the transaction
C
Permitting a single employee to handle all aspects of cash management
D
Recording cash receipts only at the end of the month
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control procedures: Internal controls are processes and policies implemented by an organization to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency. In this case, the focus is on protecting cash receipts.
Identify the key principle of segregation of duties: Segregation of duties is a fundamental internal control procedure that ensures no single individual has control over all aspects of a financial transaction. This reduces the risk of errors or fraud.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the principle of segregation of duties or other internal control procedures. For example, allowing employees to deposit cash at their discretion or permitting a single employee to handle all aspects of cash management increases the risk of fraud or errors.
Focus on the correct procedure: Segregation of duties ensures that the person receiving cash is different from the person recording the transaction. This separation creates a system of checks and balances, reducing the likelihood of misappropriation or inaccurate recording.
Conclude why the correct answer is appropriate: Recording cash receipts only at the end of the month is not an effective control procedure because it delays accountability and increases the risk of errors. Segregation of duties is the most effective internal control procedure for protecting cash receipts.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian