Which of the following is an internal control procedure used to safeguard a company's assets?
A
Allowing unrestricted access to cash
B
Ignoring discrepancies in financial records
C
Segregation of duties
D
Recording transactions only at year-end
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy of financial records, and promote operational efficiency.
Identify the key principle of segregation of duties: This internal control procedure involves dividing responsibilities among different individuals to reduce the risk of errors or fraud. For example, the person responsible for recording transactions should not be the same person handling cash.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the goal of safeguarding assets. For instance, allowing unrestricted access to cash increases risk, and ignoring discrepancies in financial records undermines accuracy.
Recognize the importance of segregation of duties: This procedure ensures that no single individual has control over all aspects of a financial transaction, thereby reducing the likelihood of fraud or errors.
Conclude that segregation of duties is the correct answer: It is a widely recognized internal control procedure that helps protect a company's assets and maintain the integrity of its financial records.
