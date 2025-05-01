Which of the following statements concerning internal controls is true?
A
The five components of internal controls include control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring.
B
Once established, internal controls do not require ongoing monitoring or evaluation.
C
Internal controls are designed solely to prevent fraud and have no impact on operational efficiency.
D
Internal controls are only necessary for large corporations and not for small businesses.
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and the efficiency of operations. They are not solely designed to prevent fraud but also to improve operational efficiency.
Identify the five components of internal controls: These include the control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring. Each component plays a critical role in ensuring the effectiveness of internal controls.
Evaluate the statement about ongoing monitoring: Internal controls require ongoing monitoring and evaluation to ensure they remain effective and adapt to changes in the business environment. This is a key principle of internal controls.
Assess the statement about fraud prevention: While internal controls help prevent fraud, they are not solely designed for this purpose. They also contribute to operational efficiency and compliance with regulations.
Consider the statement about small businesses: Internal controls are necessary for all organizations, regardless of size. Small businesses also benefit from implementing internal controls to safeguard assets and ensure accurate financial reporting.
