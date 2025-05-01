Which of the following would NOT be included in the ending inventory of the seller?
A
Goods held on consignment for another company
B
Goods in transit to customers shipped FOB destination
C
Goods in the seller's warehouse awaiting sale
D
Goods purchased and received but not yet paid for
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ending inventory: Ending inventory refers to the goods that a company has on hand at the end of an accounting period, which are available for sale or use.
Review the treatment of consigned goods: Goods held on consignment for another company are not owned by the seller. They are owned by the consignor (the company that sent the goods), so they should not be included in the seller's ending inventory.
Analyze goods in transit shipped FOB destination: Under FOB (Free on Board) destination terms, ownership of goods transfers to the buyer only when the goods reach their destination. Therefore, goods in transit to customers under FOB destination terms are still owned by the seller and should be included in the seller's ending inventory.
Evaluate goods in the seller's warehouse awaiting sale: These goods are physically present in the seller's warehouse and are owned by the seller. As such, they should be included in the ending inventory.
Consider goods purchased and received but not yet paid for: Ownership of goods typically transfers to the buyer upon receipt, regardless of whether payment has been made. Therefore, these goods should be included in the seller's ending inventory.
