Which of the following statements is correct regarding consigned goods?
A
Ownership of consigned goods transfers to the consignee when the goods are shipped.
B
Consigned goods are recorded as inventory by the consignee upon receipt.
C
Consigned goods should be included in the inventory of the consignor until they are sold.
D
Consigned goods are excluded from the consignor's inventory once delivered to the consignee.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consigned goods: Consigned goods are items sent by the consignor (owner of the goods) to the consignee (agent or seller) for the purpose of selling them. However, ownership of the goods remains with the consignor until the goods are sold.
Clarify the accounting treatment: Since ownership remains with the consignor, the consignor should include the consigned goods in their inventory until the goods are sold. The consignee does not record the consigned goods as inventory because they do not own them.
Analyze the incorrect statements: Ownership does not transfer to the consignee when the goods are shipped, and consigned goods are not recorded as inventory by the consignee upon receipt. Additionally, consigned goods are not excluded from the consignor's inventory upon delivery to the consignee.
Identify the correct statement: The correct statement is that consigned goods should be included in the inventory of the consignor until they are sold. This aligns with the principle that ownership determines inventory recognition.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: When dealing with consigned goods, always verify who retains ownership and ensure the inventory is recorded appropriately in the financial statements of the owner (consignor).
