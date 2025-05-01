Goods in transit are included in a purchaser's inventory when:
A
the goods are held on consignment by the purchaser for another company.
B
the goods are shipped FOB destination and are in transit to the purchaser.
C
the goods are consigned to the purchaser.
D
the goods are shipped FOB shipping point and are in transit to the purchaser.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'FOB shipping point' and 'FOB destination': FOB stands for 'Free on Board.' When goods are shipped FOB shipping point, ownership transfers to the buyer as soon as the goods leave the seller's premises. When goods are shipped FOB destination, ownership transfers to the buyer only when the goods arrive at the buyer's location.
Analyze the scenario: The problem asks when goods in transit are included in the purchaser's inventory. This depends on the terms of shipment (FOB shipping point or FOB destination).
Focus on the correct answer: Goods shipped FOB shipping point are included in the purchaser's inventory while in transit because ownership has already transferred to the purchaser at the seller's location.
Eliminate incorrect options: Goods held on consignment are not owned by the purchaser, so they are not included in the purchaser's inventory. Similarly, goods shipped FOB destination are not included in the purchaser's inventory while in transit because ownership has not yet transferred.
Conclude: The correct condition for including goods in transit in the purchaser's inventory is when the goods are shipped FOB shipping point, as ownership transfers at the point of shipment.
