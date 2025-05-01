Which of the following best describes a plan that details how a company creates, delivers, and generates revenues?
A
Marketing mix
B
Balance sheet
C
Business model
D
Organizational chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the term that describes how a company creates, delivers, and generates revenues. This is a conceptual question related to business strategy and financial accounting.
Review the options provided: The options are Marketing mix, Balance sheet, Business model, and Organizational chart. Each term has a specific meaning in business and accounting.
Define each term: Marketing mix refers to the combination of factors a company uses to promote and sell its products or services. Balance sheet is a financial statement that shows a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. Business model describes the plan or framework a company uses to create, deliver, and capture value, including generating revenues. Organizational chart is a diagram that shows the structure of an organization and the relationships between its parts.
Match the definition to the question: The question specifically asks for the term that describes how a company creates, delivers, and generates revenues. Based on the definitions, the term 'Business model' aligns with this description.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Business model' because it encapsulates the framework for creating, delivering, and capturing value, which includes generating revenues.
