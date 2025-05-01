The federal government has insured ___ loans since they were created as part of a New Deal program.
A
VA
B
FHA
C
USDA
D
Conventional
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about a specific type of loan insured by the federal government, which was created as part of a New Deal program.
Step 2: Recall the historical background of the New Deal. The New Deal was a series of programs and reforms initiated in the 1930s to address the Great Depression. One of its goals was to provide affordable housing and support for homeownership.
Step 3: Identify the types of loans mentioned in the options: VA (Veterans Affairs loans), FHA (Federal Housing Administration loans), USDA (United States Department of Agriculture loans), and Conventional loans. Each of these has distinct characteristics and purposes.
Step 4: Focus on FHA loans. The Federal Housing Administration was established during the New Deal era to insure mortgages and make homeownership more accessible, particularly for low- and moderate-income families.
Step 5: Conclude that FHA loans are the correct answer based on their historical connection to the New Deal program and their role in federal mortgage insurance.
