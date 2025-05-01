The knowledge, know-how, experience, or education that an employee possesses is called:
A
Human capital
B
Intellectual property
C
Goodwill
D
Physical capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'human capital' in Financial Accounting. It refers to the knowledge, skills, experience, and education that employees bring to an organization, which contributes to its productivity and value.
Differentiate 'human capital' from other terms provided in the options: 'intellectual property,' 'goodwill,' and 'physical capital.'
Recognize that 'intellectual property' refers to intangible assets like patents, trademarks, and copyrights, which are legally protected creations of the mind.
Understand that 'goodwill' is an intangible asset that arises when a company acquires another business for more than the fair value of its net assets, reflecting brand reputation, customer loyalty, etc.
Identify 'physical capital' as tangible assets like machinery, buildings, and equipment used in production, which is distinct from the intangible nature of 'human capital.'
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian