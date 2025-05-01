Which of the following business functions typically involves quality control, purchasing, and inventory management?
A
Marketing
B
Human resources
C
Financial accounting
D
Operations management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question by identifying the key business functions mentioned: quality control, purchasing, and inventory management. These functions are typically associated with managing the production and delivery of goods or services.
Step 2: Review the options provided: Marketing, Human resources, Financial accounting, and Operations management. Consider the primary focus of each function.
Step 3: Analyze the role of Operations management. Operations management is responsible for overseeing the processes involved in producing goods or services, which includes quality control, purchasing, and inventory management.
Step 4: Compare Operations management with the other options. Marketing focuses on promoting and selling products, Human resources deals with employee management, and Financial accounting involves recording and reporting financial transactions. None of these directly involve quality control, purchasing, or inventory management.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Operations management, as it aligns with the functions described in the question.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian