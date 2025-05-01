To get a comprehensive look at your competition, you should consider firms that:
A
focus solely on internal operations without market presence
B
are located in different countries with unrelated products
C
have no overlap in products or services offered
D
operate in the same industry and target similar customer segments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of competition analysis: In financial accounting and business strategy, competition analysis involves identifying firms that operate in the same industry and target similar customer segments. This helps in benchmarking and understanding market dynamics.
Evaluate the relevance of internal operations: Firms focusing solely on internal operations without market presence are not competitors because they do not engage in the same market activities or target similar customer segments.
Consider geographic and product differences: Firms located in different countries with unrelated products are unlikely to be competitors, as they do not operate in the same industry or target the same customer base.
Assess product and service overlap: Firms with no overlap in products or services offered are not direct competitors, as they cater to different markets or customer needs.
Identify the correct criteria for competition: Competitors are firms that operate in the same industry and target similar customer segments, as they vie for the same market share and customer base.
