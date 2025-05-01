Which of the following is NOT considered an itemized deduction for individual taxpayers on a U.S. federal income tax return?
A
Standard deduction
B
Charitable contributions to qualified organizations
C
State and local income taxes paid
D
Mortgage interest paid on a primary residence
1
Understand the concept of itemized deductions: Itemized deductions are specific expenses that taxpayers can deduct from their taxable income if they choose not to take the standard deduction. These deductions are listed on Schedule A of Form 1040.
Review the options provided in the question: The options include Standard deduction, Charitable contributions to qualified organizations, State and local income taxes paid, and Mortgage interest paid on a primary residence.
Clarify the difference between the standard deduction and itemized deductions: The standard deduction is a fixed dollar amount that reduces taxable income and is not considered an itemized deduction. Taxpayers must choose between the standard deduction and itemizing their deductions.
Identify examples of itemized deductions: Charitable contributions to qualified organizations, State and local income taxes paid, and Mortgage interest paid on a primary residence are all examples of itemized deductions that can be claimed on Schedule A.
Determine which option is NOT an itemized deduction: Based on the explanation, the Standard deduction is not an itemized deduction because it is a separate method of reducing taxable income.
