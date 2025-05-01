Which of the following is NOT a function of Form W-2 in accounting records?
A
Reporting an employee's annual wages and the amount of taxes withheld
B
Recording journal entries for company asset purchases
C
Supplying data to the Social Security Administration
D
Providing information for employees to file their personal income tax returns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of Form W-2: Form W-2 is a document provided by employers to employees that reports annual wages and the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks. It is primarily used for tax-related purposes.
Analyze the options provided: The options include functions related to reporting wages, supplying data to the Social Security Administration, providing information for employees to file their income tax returns, and recording journal entries for company asset purchases.
Evaluate the relevance of each option: The first three options are directly related to the purpose of Form W-2, as they involve reporting wages, tax withholding, and providing necessary information for tax filing and government reporting.
Identify the unrelated function: Recording journal entries for company asset purchases is not a function of Form W-2. This activity pertains to the company's internal accounting processes and is unrelated to the employee wage and tax reporting functions of Form W-2.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the purpose of Form W-2: Recording journal entries for company asset purchases is NOT a function of Form W-2.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian