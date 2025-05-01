Why do banks receive financial assets when they make loans?
A
Because banks record the loan as an expense on their income statement.
B
Because banks exchange cash for physical assets like equipment.
C
Because the loan agreement itself is a financial asset representing the bank's right to receive future payments.
D
Because banks purchase stocks from borrowers as collateral.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial assets: Financial assets are intangible assets that derive their value from a contractual claim, such as cash, receivables, or loans. They represent the right to receive future payments.
Recognize the nature of loans: When banks make loans, they are essentially creating a financial agreement with the borrower. This agreement specifies the terms under which the borrower will repay the loan, including interest and principal payments.
Identify why the loan agreement is a financial asset: The loan agreement is considered a financial asset because it represents the bank's right to receive future payments from the borrower. This right has monetary value and is recorded as an asset on the bank's balance sheet.
Clarify why the other options are incorrect: Banks do not record loans as expenses on their income statement; instead, they record interest income from loans. Banks do not exchange cash for physical assets like equipment in this context, nor do they purchase stocks from borrowers as collateral.
Conclude with the correct reasoning: The correct answer is that the loan agreement itself is a financial asset because it represents the bank's right to receive future payments, which is a key characteristic of financial assets.
