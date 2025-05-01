Which of the following is the correct formula to calculate net sales on the income statement?
A
Net Sales = Sales Revenue + Sales Returns and Allowances + Sales Discounts
B
Net Sales = Sales Revenue - Cost of Goods Sold
C
Net Sales = Sales Revenue + Cost of Goods Sold
D
Net Sales = Sales Revenue - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales represent the actual revenue a company earns from its sales activities after accounting for deductions such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the components of the formula: Net Sales is calculated by starting with Sales Revenue and subtracting Sales Returns and Allowances, as well as Sales Discounts.
Break down the formula: The formula for Net Sales is expressed as: . This ensures that all deductions are properly accounted for.
Compare the given options: Evaluate each option provided in the problem and identify which one matches the correct formula for Net Sales. The correct formula is: Net Sales = Sales Revenue - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Apply the formula in practice: To calculate Net Sales, gather the values for Sales Revenue, Sales Returns and Allowances, and Sales Discounts from the income statement or accounting records, and substitute them into the formula.
