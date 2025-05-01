What is the result of multiplying the gross rent multiplier (GRM) by the monthly rent?
A
Net sales revenue
B
Estimated property value
C
Total annual expenses
D
Gross profit margin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Gross Rent Multiplier (GRM): GRM is a valuation metric used in real estate to estimate the value of a property. It is calculated as the ratio of the property's price to its annual rental income.
Identify the formula for estimating property value using GRM: The formula is Property Value = GRM × Annual Rent. Since the problem mentions monthly rent, you need to convert monthly rent into annual rent by multiplying it by 12.
Convert the monthly rent into annual rent: Multiply the given monthly rent by 12 to calculate the annual rent. Use the formula Annual Rent = Monthly Rent × 12.
Multiply the GRM by the annual rent: Use the formula Property Value = GRM × Annual Rent. Substitute the GRM and the calculated annual rent into the formula.
Interpret the result: The product of GRM and annual rent gives the estimated property value, which is the correct answer to the problem.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian