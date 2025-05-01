In a single-step income statement, how is the net income or loss for the period determined?
A
By subtracting cost of goods sold from net sales
B
By subtracting total expenses from total revenues
C
By subtracting operating expenses from gross profit
D
By adding operating income to non-operating income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: It is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together, without distinguishing between operating and non-operating items.
Identify the formula for determining net income or loss in a single-step income statement: Net Income = Total Revenues - Total Expenses.
Recognize that 'Total Revenues' includes all income sources, such as operating revenues and non-operating revenues.
Recognize that 'Total Expenses' includes all costs incurred during the period, such as operating expenses, cost of goods sold, and non-operating expenses.
Subtract the total expenses from the total revenues to determine the net income or loss for the period, as per the single-step income statement format.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian