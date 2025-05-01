Which of the following best describes how to calculate net income on a single-step income statement?
A
Add total revenues to total expenses.
B
Subtract total expenses from total revenues.
C
Subtract cost of goods sold from net sales only.
D
Subtract operating expenses from gross profit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a single-step income statement: It simplifies the calculation of net income by grouping all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating items.
Identify the total revenues: This includes all income generated by the business, such as sales revenue, service revenue, and any other income sources.
Identify the total expenses: This includes all costs incurred by the business, such as cost of goods sold (COGS), operating expenses, and other expenses.
Apply the formula for net income in a single-step income statement: Net Income = Total Revenues - Total Expenses.
Subtract the total expenses from the total revenues to determine the net income. This approach ensures that all revenues and expenses are accounted for in a straightforward manner.
