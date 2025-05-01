When preparing a single-step income statement, which of the following statements is accurate?
A
All revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together, with net income calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
B
Income tax expense is not included in the calculation of net income.
C
Gross profit is calculated and reported separately before deducting operating expenses.
D
Operating and non-operating items are reported in separate sections before calculating net income.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together. Net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Clarify the treatment of income tax expense: In a single-step income statement, income tax expense is included in the calculation of net income. It is not excluded from the calculation.
Examine the concept of gross profit: Gross profit is not calculated or reported separately in a single-step income statement. This format does not distinguish between gross profit and operating expenses.
Analyze the reporting of operating and non-operating items: In a single-step income statement, operating and non-operating items are not reported in separate sections. All revenues and expenses are grouped together without categorization.
Conclude the correct statement: Based on the characteristics of a single-step income statement, the accurate statement is that all revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together, with net income calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
