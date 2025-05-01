The common management saying, "what you measure is what you get," signals the importance of:
A
Focusing solely on historical cost accounting
B
Selecting appropriate performance metrics
C
Increasing the number of financial statements
D
Eliminating non-financial information from reports
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the management saying 'what you measure is what you get,' which emphasizes the importance of aligning measurement systems with desired outcomes.
Recognize that historical cost accounting focuses on recording past transactions at their original cost, but it does not directly address performance metrics or decision-making effectiveness.
Consider the role of performance metrics in management. Performance metrics are tools used to evaluate and monitor the success of specific objectives, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.
Evaluate why increasing the number of financial statements or eliminating non-financial information from reports does not directly address the importance of measurement systems in driving desired outcomes.
Conclude that selecting appropriate performance metrics is the most relevant option, as it ensures that the measurements used by management align with the organization's strategic objectives and desired results.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian