Which of the following is the correct formula to compute the direct labor cost per employee?
A
Total Direct Materials Cost \( \div \) Number of Employees
B
Total Manufacturing Overhead \( \div \) Number of Employees
C
Direct Labor Hours Worked \( \times \) Hourly Wage Rate
D
Total Sales Revenue \( \times \) Direct Labor Percentage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of direct labor cost: Direct labor cost refers to the wages paid to employees who are directly involved in the production of goods or services.
Identify the correct formula: The formula to compute direct labor cost per employee is Direct Labor Hours Worked multiplied by Hourly Wage Rate.
Break down the formula: Direct Labor Hours Worked represents the total hours an employee spends on production tasks, and Hourly Wage Rate is the amount paid per hour to the employee.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Total Direct Materials Cost, Total Manufacturing Overhead, and Total Sales Revenue are unrelated to direct labor cost calculations. These pertain to other aspects of cost accounting.
Apply the formula: To compute the direct labor cost per employee, multiply the total hours worked by the hourly wage rate for each employee. Use the formula: Direct Labor Cost = Direct Labor Hours Worked × Hourly Wage Rate.
