In the context of the planning process, _____ are the targets or ends the manager wants to reach.
A
procedures
B
controls
C
goals
D
budgets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the planning process in Financial Accounting, which involves setting objectives and determining the steps to achieve them.
Recognize that 'goals' refer to the specific targets or ends that managers aim to achieve during the planning process.
Differentiate between the other options provided: 'procedures' are the methods or steps to accomplish tasks, 'controls' are mechanisms to ensure activities align with plans, and 'budgets' are financial plans outlining resource allocation.
Identify that 'goals' are the overarching targets that guide the planning process, making them the correct answer in this context.
Conclude that understanding the role of goals in planning is essential for effective management and decision-making in Financial Accounting.
