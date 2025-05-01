Which of the following is an advantage of leasing a product?
A
Leasing eliminates all maintenance costs for the lessee.
B
Leasing often requires less initial cash outlay compared to purchasing.
C
Leasing typically increases the risk of obsolescence for the lessee.
D
Leasing always results in ownership of the asset at the end of the lease term.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of leasing: Leasing is a contractual agreement where the lessee (user) pays the lessor (owner) for the use of an asset over a specified period without owning it.
Analyze the advantages of leasing: Leasing often requires less initial cash outlay compared to purchasing, making it an attractive option for businesses or individuals with limited upfront capital.
Evaluate the statement 'Leasing eliminates all maintenance costs for the lessee': This is incorrect because maintenance responsibilities depend on the lease agreement terms. Some leases may require the lessee to cover maintenance costs.
Consider the statement 'Leasing typically increases the risk of obsolescence for the lessee': This is incorrect because leasing can reduce the risk of obsolescence, as the lessee can upgrade to newer assets at the end of the lease term.
Review the statement 'Leasing always results in ownership of the asset at the end of the lease term': This is incorrect because not all leases include a purchase option; some leases are purely for usage without ownership transfer.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian