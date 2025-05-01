Understand the concept of an operating budget: An operating budget is a financial plan that focuses on the day-to-day operations of a business, including revenues and expenses. It typically includes budgets related to sales, production, and other operational activities.
Review the options provided: Sales budget, Capital expenditures budget, Cash budget, and Budgeted balance sheet. Determine which of these aligns with the definition of an operating budget.
Analyze the Sales budget: The sales budget is a detailed projection of expected sales revenue for a specific period. It is a key component of the operating budget because it directly impacts other operational budgets, such as production and expense budgets.
Evaluate the other options: The Capital expenditures budget focuses on long-term investments in assets, the Cash budget deals with cash inflows and outflows, and the Budgeted balance sheet is a financial statement summarizing projected assets, liabilities, and equity. These are not part of the operating budget but are part of the financial or capital budgets.
Conclude that the Sales budget is the correct answer because it is directly related to the operational activities of the business and forms the foundation for other components of the operating budget.
