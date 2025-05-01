Why does an expense form typically not require a payee to be listed?
A
Because all expense forms are automatically paid to vendors without verification.
B
Because the payee information is always included on the company's balance sheet.
C
Because the expense form is used to document costs incurred by an employee, not to initiate a payment to a specific vendor.
D
Because expense forms are only used for internal budgeting and not for reimbursement purposes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an expense form: Expense forms are typically used to document costs incurred by employees during business activities, such as travel, meals, or supplies.
Recognize that expense forms are not payment instruments: Unlike invoices or checks, expense forms are not used to initiate payments to vendors or payees. They serve as a record of expenses for reimbursement or accounting purposes.
Clarify the role of payee information: Since the expense form is focused on documenting employee-incurred costs, it does not require payee information unless the expense specifically involves a vendor or third party.
Differentiate between expense forms and other financial documents: Payment-related documents, such as invoices or purchase orders, typically include payee details because they are directly tied to transactions with external parties.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'Because the expense form is used to document costs incurred by an employee, not to initiate a payment to a specific vendor.' This aligns with the primary function of expense forms in financial accounting.
