Which inventory system is primarily used when a company has inventory with a high carrying cost?
A
Periodic inventory system
B
Perpetual inventory system
C
Weighted average method
D
Specific identification method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used by companies to track and manage their inventory. The two main types are the periodic inventory system and the perpetual inventory system.
Analyze the characteristics of the perpetual inventory system: This system continuously updates inventory records in real-time as transactions occur. It is particularly useful for companies with high carrying costs because it provides accurate and timely information, helping to minimize excess inventory and associated costs.
Compare the periodic inventory system: The periodic inventory system updates inventory records at specific intervals, such as monthly or annually. It is less detailed and may not be suitable for companies with high carrying costs due to the lack of real-time tracking.
Evaluate the weighted average method and specific identification method: These are inventory costing methods, not inventory systems. The weighted average method calculates the cost of inventory based on the average cost of all items, while the specific identification method tracks the cost of individual items. Neither directly addresses the need for real-time tracking of inventory with high carrying costs.
Conclude that the perpetual inventory system is the most appropriate choice for companies with inventory that has a high carrying cost, as it provides real-time updates and helps optimize inventory management.
