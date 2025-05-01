Which of the following is the correct flow of manufacturing costs in a manufacturing company?
A
Raw Materials → Finished Goods → Work in Process → Cost of Goods Sold
B
Raw Materials → Work in Process → Finished Goods → Cost of Goods Sold
C
Finished Goods → Work in Process → Raw Materials → Cost of Goods Sold
D
Work in Process → Raw Materials → Finished Goods → Cost of Goods Sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing costs flow: In a manufacturing company, costs are incurred at different stages of production. These costs flow through specific accounts as the production progresses.
Start with Raw Materials: Raw materials are the initial inputs used in production. These are purchased and stored until they are needed for manufacturing.
Move to Work in Process (WIP): When raw materials are used in production, they are transferred to the Work in Process account. This account also includes direct labor and manufacturing overhead costs incurred during production.
Transition to Finished Goods: Once the production process is complete, the costs accumulated in the Work in Process account are transferred to the Finished Goods account. This represents the completed products ready for sale.
End with Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): When the finished goods are sold, their costs are transferred from the Finished Goods account to the Cost of Goods Sold account, which is an expense on the income statement.
