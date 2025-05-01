In the context of inventory accounting systems, which type of cost do companies typically have more direct control over?
A
Both direct and indirect costs equally
B
Direct costs, such as raw materials and direct labor
C
Neither direct nor indirect costs
D
Indirect costs, such as factory overhead and utilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between direct and indirect costs: Direct costs are expenses that can be directly traced to the production of specific goods or services, such as raw materials and direct labor. Indirect costs, on the other hand, are expenses that cannot be directly traced to a specific product, such as factory overhead and utilities.
Recognize that companies typically have more control over direct costs because these costs are directly tied to production activities and can be adjusted based on production needs or efficiency improvements.
Consider examples of direct costs, such as negotiating better prices for raw materials or optimizing labor schedules to reduce costs.
Understand that indirect costs, such as factory overhead and utilities, are often fixed or semi-variable and harder to control directly because they are shared across multiple products or departments.
Conclude that companies typically have more direct control over direct costs, as these are more closely tied to operational decisions and production processes.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian