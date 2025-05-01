Which of the following best describes an outstanding check in the context of bank reconciliation?
A
A check that has been issued by the company but has not yet cleared the bank.
B
A check that has been deposited and recorded by the bank but not yet recorded by the company.
C
A check that has been canceled by the bank due to insufficient funds.
D
A check that has been recorded in both the company's books and the bank statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's accounting records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Define an outstanding check: An outstanding check is a check that has been issued by the company and recorded in its books but has not yet cleared the bank, meaning the bank has not yet processed the payment.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided in the problem and eliminate those that do not match the definition of an outstanding check. For example, a check deposited and recorded by the bank but not yet recorded by the company does not fit the definition.
Focus on the correct option: Identify the option that matches the definition of an outstanding check, which is 'A check that has been issued by the company but has not yet cleared the bank.'
Relate the concept to bank reconciliation: Recognize that outstanding checks are subtracted from the bank balance during the reconciliation process because they represent payments that have not yet been processed by the bank.
